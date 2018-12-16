

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Qatar is considering increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank (DB), Handelsblatt reported.



'We will invest in Germany in a large financial institution. This was discussed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum and will be announced shortly,' said reportedly Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, chief executive officer of Qatar Financial Center.



Al-Jaida did not want to mention the name of the company, but confirmed that it was an institute in which Qatar was already involved.



So far, members of the ruling family Al-Thani are involved in two holdings with a total of 6.1 percent in the bank. There are also derivative positions, so that the total share of Al-Thanis is estimated at more than nine percent. This private equity investment could now come from the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX