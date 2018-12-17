

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and Incyte (INCY) said that they entered into a strategic collaboration agreement for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte-pemigatinib (FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor), itacitinib (JAK1 inhibitor) and parsaclisib (PI3K? inhibitor). The transaction is effective immediately upon the execution of the strategic collaboration agreement. Further financial details were not disclosed.



As per the terms of the agreement, Innovent will pay Incyte US$40 million in cash up front, and Incyte shall be eligible to receive an additional US$20 million in consideration in connection with the first investigational new drug (IND) application by Innovent in China, which is expected to be achieved in 2019.



Innovent will receive the rights to develop and commercialize the three assets in hematology and oncology in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.



In addition, Incyte will be eligible to receive up to US$129 million in potential development and regulatory milestones, and up to US$202.5 million in potential commercial milestones. Incyte will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties from the high teens to the low twenties on future sales of products resulting from the collaboration. Incyte retains an option to assist in the promotion of the three product candidates in China.



