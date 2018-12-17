

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that it successfully completes US$5.2 billion off-market buy-back of BHP Group Limited shares and announces US$1.02 per share special dividend.



BHP has successfully completed its off-market tender buy-back of BHP Group Limited (formerly BHP Billiton Limited) shares. The final transaction size of A$7.3 billion or US$5.2 billion has enabled BHP Group Limited to buy back approximately 265.8 million BHP Group Limited shares, which represents 8.3 per cent of the issued share capital of BHP Group Limited and 5.0 per cent of the total issued capital of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc.



The final price for the Off-Market Buy-Back has been set at A$27.64 per share. This is a discount of 14 per cent to the Market Price of A$32.1387 per share.



In addition, the Board of BHP has determined to pay a special dividend of US$1.02 per share, which will be paid to all BHP shareholders with an entitled registered holding as of Friday 11 January 2019. The Special Dividend represents the residual US$5.2 billion of net proceeds from the sale of its Onshore US assets not returned via the Off-Market Buy-Back, based on the reduced number of shares on issue of approximately 5,058 million following completion of the OffMarket Buy-Back.



For shareholders who have successfully tendered their shares, A$27.26 per share of the Buy-Back Price is treated for Australian tax purposes as a fully franked dividend.



For Australian capital gains tax purposes, the capital proceeds are A$4.92 per share, being the A$0.38 per share capital component plus A$4.54 per share, which is the excess of the Tax Value over the Buy-Back Price.



Payments via direct credit and dispatch of cheques for shares bought back are expected to be completed by Monday 24 December 2018. Shares that have been tendered into the Off-Market Buy-Back but not bought back are expected to be released to shareholders during Monday 17 December 2018.



