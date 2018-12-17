

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that the group's sales including VAT increased by 5 percent to 244.27 billion Swedish kronor in the financial year of 2018. Sales excluding VAT increased to 210.41 billion kronor from 200.00 billion kronor. In local currencies, sales including VAT increased by 3 percent.



In the fourth quarter of 2018, sales including VAT increased to 65.45 billion Swedish kronor from 58.48 billion kronor, prior year. Sales excluding VAT was 56.43 billion kronor, an increase of 12 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. In local currencies, sales including VAT increased by 6 percent.



