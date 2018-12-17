

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) said Monday it signed a definitive deal with Brenntag Nordic A/S to acquire Brenntag Biosector A/S for €72 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2018.



Brenntag Biosector A/S, a supplier of adjuvants serving the human and veterinary vaccine market, will be integrated into Croda's Health Care business within the Life Sciences sector, upon completion. Vaccine adjuvants are a natural extension to Croda's excipient delivery systems.



Biosector, which was founded in 1939, operates from a GMP-certified adjuvants manufacturing facility in Frederikssund, Denmark.



