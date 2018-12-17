

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate grew for a fifth straight month to its highest level in over one-and-a-half years, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The jobless rate climbed to 11.4 percent from 11.1 percent in August. The latest figure was the highest since March 2017, when the rate was 11.7 percent.



The number of unemployed grew to 3.75 million persons from 3.67 million in the previous month. Employment fell to 29.01 million from 29.32 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 11.3 percent from 11.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX