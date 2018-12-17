sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,045 Euro		-0,105
-0,86 %
WKN: 881905 ISIN: GB0007908733 Ticker-Symbol: SCT 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SSE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SSE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,963
12,144
10:29
11,95
12,105
10:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOGY SE
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOGY SE40,15-2,31 %
SSE PLC12,045-0,86 %