sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,025 Euro		+0,655
+1,38 %
WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIMLER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,896
47,899
12:05
47,895
47,90
12:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIMLER AG
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIMLER AG48,025+1,38 %