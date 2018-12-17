

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler (DDAIF.PK) announced the company's trade fair exhibition at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will include the world première of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, US premières of the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC as well as the Vision URBANETIC mobility concept.



The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will be featuring its evolved MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first purely battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQ series production model. The EQC delivers an electric range of over 450 km according to NEDC.



The Vision URBANETIC concept is based on an autonomously driving, electrically driven chassis suitable for bodies intended to transport passengers or cargo. The fully network-compatible Vision URBANETIC forms part of an ecosystem in which logistics companies, local public transport companies as well as private individuals can digitally send their transport requests across urban environments.



