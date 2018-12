BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, Eurostat has released Eurozone trade data for October and consumer inflation for November. After these data, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 128.39 against the yen, 1.1283 against the franc, 0.8991 against the pound and 1.1329 against the greenback around 5:01 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX