

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session, as global growth worries lingered and the dollar weakened slightly ahead of key central bank meetings this week, with the Fed widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rates Wednesday by 25 basis points.



Traders were also digesting media reports suggesting that the Italian government has forged a deal with populist leaders to submit a revised budget proposal to the European Commission.



Elsewhere, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces parliament today and it is expected that she will urge MPs not to 'break faith with the British people' by demanding a second referendum.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.4 percent at 345.88 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was moving down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.4 percent.



The dollar weakened slightly on fears of a possible U.S. government shutdown at midnight on Friday over security on the border with Mexico.



Asos shares plummeted more than 41 percent in London after the British retailer warned of lower profits this financial year. Next Plc and Marks & Spencer lost 3-4 percent. German online fashion retailer Zalando tumbled 15 percent.



Acacia Mining slumped 4.6 percent. The company said it has been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of corrupt activities in Tanzania, which are the subject of proceedings in Tanzania.



Mining giant BHP rallied 2.7 percent as it announced a special dividend after selling its U.S. shale assets.



Swiss engineering group ABB rose over 1 percent after it agreed to sell 80.1 percent of its Power Grids division to Japan's Hitachi.



