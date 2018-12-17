Zug - inacta AG, a specialist for services around Crypto Assets, and Canada based Blockstream Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding for offering services for the interexchange settlement network Liquid to the Swiss finance industry.

Liquid, created by Blockstream which is run by the inventor of proof of work Dr. Adam Back, is the first production-ready sidechain and combines the strengths of public and permissioned blockchains. It allows issuance and transfer of crypto asset tokens such as equities, bonds and other securities in a scalable and private way using the unique Confidential Asset Technology.

inacta's recently established Crypto Assets unit will offer integration ...

