

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re on Monday said it has appointed Mark Hodges, currently Chief Executive Officer of Centrica Consumer division, as new CEO of ReAssure effective, March 1, 2019.



Swiss Re said the new appointment is part of the company's preparation towards a potential initial public offering of ReAssure.



The new CEO is expected to steer the ReAssure business through the anticipated IPO in 2019 and will lead its next phase of expansion as an independent listed closed book consolidator.



Mark Hodges brings to ReAssure more than two decades of experience in leadership roles at major UK insurance companies. At Centrica, Mark Hodges drove significant changes focused on improving service to customers and reducing cost. Prior to joining Centrica, Mark Hodges was the Group CEO at specialist insurance broker Towergate Partnership.



Swiss Re Life Capital CEO Thierry Léger, says: 'We are very pleased to have Mark Hodges as the new CEO for ReAssure. He combines strong leadership skills with deep industry knowledge. I am confident that he is the right person to lead ReAssure through the next stage of its development into an even more successful future.'



