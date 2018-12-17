

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is the early front-runner among likely Democratic Iowa caucusgoers in 2020, according to a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.



Thirty-two percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers named Biden as their first choice, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 19 percent and Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., at 11 percent.



Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., came in fourth at 8 percent, while 5 percent named Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as their first choice. The rest of the 20-person Democratic field came in below 5 percent.



CNN noted the results of early polls are often driven by name recognition, potentially contributing to the strong showing by Biden.



The poll also found that 54 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers think it is more important for the winner of the Iowa caucus be a candidate with a strong chance of beating President Donald Trump.



Forty percent said it is more important for the winner of the Democratic caucus to be a candidate who shares their positions on major issues.



Among registered Republicans in Iowa, the vast majority approve of the job Trump is doing as president and would definitely vote to re-elect him.



Sixty-three percent of Republicans nonetheless said the Iowa GOP should welcome candidates challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.



The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll was conducted by Selzer and Co. from December 10th through 13th.



Among 455 likely Democratic caucusgoers and 450 registered Republicans, the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.



