

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.33 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 billion or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $9.56 billion from $9.59 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.06 Bln. vs. $2.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $9.56 Bln vs. $9.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX