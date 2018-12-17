

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc. (RHT) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $94.45 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $101.61 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Red Hat Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175.31 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $846.79 million from $747.98 million last year.



Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $175.31 Mln. vs. $133.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $846.79 Mln vs. $747.98 Mln last year.



