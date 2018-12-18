

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said it has boosted its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $2.055 per share. The board also replaced its existing share repurchase program with a new $20 billion authorization, up from the $18 billion approved last December.



'Boeing continues to see significant opportunities in the markets we serve, and we have confidence in the power of our One Boeing strategy to execute and win on all fronts,' said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.



'The strength of our business and our confidence in the sustainable long-term outlook are powering investments in productivity, innovation and growth, while delivering on our commitment to return cash to shareholders,' said Greg Smith, Boeing chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy.



With the latest increase to the dividend Boeing has increased its dividend nearly 325 percent over the past six years and repurchased more than 230 million shares over the same time period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX