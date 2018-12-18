

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Michael Schlotman has decided to retire in December of 2019. The company stated that Gary Millerchip, CEO of Kroger Personal Finance, will succeed Schlotman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 4, 2019.



The company specified that Schlotman will continue as CFO through the end of fiscal 2018 and up to April 3, 2019. The company noted that Schlotman will then remain an executive vice president of the company and continue to sit on the senior leadership team to support the company during this transition period until December 28, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX