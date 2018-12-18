

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, PFC.L) on Tuesday issued a pre-close trading update ahead of the announcement of its full-year results for year ending 31 December 2018 on 28 February 2019.



Petrofac noted that trading for the year was in line with expectations, while new order intake was $5.0 billion in the year to date period.



The company expects its net debt to be around $250 million at 31 December 2018, compared to $0.6 billion in 2017, benefiting from lower capital expenditure, a working capital inflow in the second half of 2018 and approximately $0.5 billion of net divestment proceeds.



Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said, 'Healthy new order intake in both our core and growth markets reflects our competitiveness in a market that has seen some delays in contract awards. We have also made excellent progress transitioning back to a capital light business with US$0.8 billion of divestments of non-core assets, realising US$0.5 billion of net divestment proceeds to date.'



Looking forward, Petrofac said it remains focused on securing new orders, delivering operational excellence and maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company added that it is well-positioned with a differentiated offering, good backlog and revenue visibility, and high levels of tendering for award in 2019.



