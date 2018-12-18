

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed with a negative bias on Tuesday after major U.S indexes ended down over 2 percent overnight on growing concerns over the health of the global economy.



With Chinese President Xi Jinping offering no new specific measures for the implementation of reforms in a highly anticipated speech, investors now look ahead to a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for directional cues.



The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting later today and is expected to raise rates for a fourth time this year. However, the accompanying statement is likely to be dovish amid mounting risks to global growth.



The benchmark DAX was down 23 points or 0.21 percent at 10,749 in opening deals after closing 0.9 percent lower on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX