

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence slid to its lowest level in over two years, reports said Tuesday, citing data from the Ifo survey.



The Ifo Business Climate Index dropped to 101 from 102 in November. Economists had expected a score of 101.7.



The latest reading was the lowest since September 2016, when it was 100.8.



The current assessment index of the survey fell to 104.7 from 105.4, which was worse than the 104.9 economists had predicted.



The expectations measure eased to 97.3 from 98.7, while economists were looking for a score of 98.3.



