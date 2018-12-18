

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuro and The Kroger Co. (KR) announced the launch of its unmanned delivery service available to the general public in Scottsdale, AZ. The Kroger Co. said grocery orders can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery by Nuro's fleet of self-driving vehicles, now featuring the custom unmanned R1 as well as self-driving Prius vehicles. The R1 travels on public roads and has no driver, no passengers and only transports goods. Nuro has been developing the R1 since 2016.



Since August, the companies have operated a self-driving grocery delivery service in Scottsdale, AZ with an autonomous Prius fleet accompanied by vehicle operators.



