

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's leading index rebounded in October, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.



The leading indicator rose to 105.7 from 105.5 in September. Five of the ten components increased and the remaining five decreased, the central bank said.



Over the past 12 months, the index rose 0.2 percent in October after a 0.8 percent increase in September.



The biggest positive contributions came from an acceleration in the twelve-month percentage change in the job advertisement space, followed by an increase in the South African produced export commodity price index, the bank said.



The largest negative contributions came from a decrease in the number of residential building plans approved and a deceleration in the leading indicator for South Africa's major trading-partner countries.



The coincident index fell to 103.5 in September from 103.6 in August.



The lagging index rose to 95.4 in September from 94.4 in August.



