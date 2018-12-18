

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $115.6 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $84.7 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115.9 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.97 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $115.9 Mln. vs. $91.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q2): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX