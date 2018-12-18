

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation accelerated in November after slowing in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 3.44 percent increase in October. In September, prices climbed 3.89 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods grew by 8.59 percent, following a rise in price of consumer goods and capital goods by 1.80 percent and 0.06 percent, annually.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.54 percent in November, rebounding from a 0.35 percent fall in October.



