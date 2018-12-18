

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced an expansion of its Toronto Tech Hub and plans to create 600 new tech jobs in fields including software development, machine learning, cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence. The company has opened a new 113,000 square foot office in Scotia Plaza in downtown Toronto, owned by KingSett Capital and AIMCo.



Amazon's Toronto Tech Hub is one of the company's 18 Tech Hubs outside Seattle in North America, which together employ more than 20,000 people building new products and services for Amazon customers.



