sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,84 Euro		-0,20
-0,50 %
WKN: 878075 ISIN: US8308791024 Ticker-Symbol: SY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKYWEST INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKYWEST INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,59
39,965
15:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKYWEST INC
SKYWEST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKYWEST INC39,84-0,50 %