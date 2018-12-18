

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening positive on Tuesday.



Housing starts data and Redbook data are the major economic data announcements on Tuesday.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 8.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up 136.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 48.25 points.



The U.S. major averages remained firmly negative at close on Monday. The Dow plummeted 507.53 points or 2.1 percent to 23,592.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 156.93 points or 2.3 percent to 6,753.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 54.01 points or 2.1 percent to 2,545.94.



On the economic front, Housing Starts Data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.221 million, versus 1.217 million in the prior month.



Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. The prior week's consensus was up 6.6 percent.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as global growth worries persisted. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended down 21.32 points or 0.82 percent at 2,576.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 273.73 points or 1.1 percent to 25,814.25.



Japanese shares hit a nine-month low. The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 391.43 points or 1.8 percent at 21,115.45, while the broader Topix Index nosedived 2 percent to 1,562.51, the lowest level since May of 2017.



Australian markets suffered heavy losses after major U.S indexes ended down over 2 percent overnight. The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 68.80 points or 1.2 percent to 5,589.50 after rising 1 percent in the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 71.10 points or 1.2 percent at 5,661.80.



European shares are trading mostly in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 4.17 points or 0.09 percent. Germany's DAX is climbing 39.55 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 26.36 points or 0.39 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 9.55 points or 0.11 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.18 percent.



