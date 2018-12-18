

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest losses. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by a quarter point.



Energy stocks were under pressure as crude oil prices fell for a third straight day on oversupply concerns.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.81 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.77 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.08 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.95 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.06 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.86 percent.



In Paris, Getlink, which manages and operates the Channel Tunnel between England and France, surged 5.49 percent after Eiffage bought a 5 percent stake in the company.



In London, Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.46 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is in talks to buy Endeavor Energy Resources LP for around $8 billion.



National Grid sank 9.17 percent after Ofgem published sector-specific consultation documents for the company's U.K. transmission businesses as part of the ongoing RIIO 2 regulatory process.



Petrofac jumped 3.19 percent after issuing a pre-close trading update ahead of the announcement of its full-year results.



Germany's business confidence eased for a fourth straight month in December to its lowest level in two years, as businesses were increasingly worried about the political developments in Europe and a slowing global growth, suggesting that the biggest economy in the euro area may slide into a technical recession.



The Ifo Business Climate Index dropped to 101 from 102 in November, the Munich-based ifo Institute said Tuesday. Economists had expected a score of 101.7.



With a spike in new construction of multi-family homes more than offsetting a continued decrease in new construction of single-family homes, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a substantial increase in U.S. housing starts in the month of November.



The Commerce Department said housing starts jumped by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.256 million in November from the revised October estimate of 1.217 million. Economists had expected housing starts to edge down to a rate of 1.225 million from the 1.228 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said building permits surged up by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.328 million in November from the revised October rate of 1.265 million. Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to dip to a rate of 1.259 million from the 1.263 million originally reported for October.



