

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session firmly in the red. After a weak start, the market was stuck in a sideways pattern for much of the day before turning lower going into the close.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by a quarter point.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.86 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,528.27. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.88 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.97 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle and Novartis declined 1.3 percent each and Roche lost 0.7 percent.



Lonza was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, falling 2.9 percent. Givaudan weakened by 1.4 percent and SGS surrendered 1.2 percent.



Credit Suisse decreased 1.4 percent, Julius Baer fell 1.1 percent and UBS slid 0.4 percent.



