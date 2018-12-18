

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite losing to Democratic Senator-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in last month's election, Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., is still headed to the Senate next year.



Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced his appointment of McSally to the Senate on Tuesday following last week's news of the resignation of Senator Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.



'With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona's interests in the U.S. Senate,' Ducey said in a statement.



He added, 'I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.'



McSally, who lost to Sinema by 50.0 percent to 47.6 percent in the race to succeed retiring Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said she is 'humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve and be a voice for all Arizonans.'



Last week, Kyl announced he will resign from the Senate at the end of the year, just a few months after being appointed to replace the late Senator John McCain, R-Ariz.



McSally will hold the Arizona seat until at least a special election in 2020, with a full six-year term set to be up for grabs in 2022.



