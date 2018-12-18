

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.29 billion, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $2.68 billion, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 billion or $2.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $7.91 billion from $6.80 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.51 Bln. vs. $2.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.97 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.96 -Revenue (Q1): $7.91 Bln vs. $6.80 Bln last year.



