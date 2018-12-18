

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $935 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $775 million, or $2.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $4.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $17.8 billion from $16.3 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.03 vs. $3.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.94 -Revenue (Q2): $17.8 Bln vs. $16.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.65 - $13.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX