

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Alcon, a division of Novartis AG (NVS), said Wednesday that it has acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc., a privately-held company and manufacturer of the iLux Device, a therapeutic device used to treat Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, a leading cause of dry eye.



Handheld and portable, the iLux Device enables eye care professionals to directly target a patient's blocked meibomian glands and provide therapy through an in-office treatment.



Using the iLux Device, a practitioner can warm the eyelids via disposable silicone pads to address blocked meibomian glands through the application of light-based heating.



Alcon noted that the Tear Film acquisition will expand its portfolio of ocular health products, including several treatments for the temporary relief of dry eye symptoms.



The iLux Device received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2017, and was officially launched by Tear Film in May 2018 at the annual meeting of the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery.



The iLux Device is currently available in the U.S. and Canada. Alcon expects to announce plans to expand to other countries in 2019.



