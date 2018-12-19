

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced an agreement to commercialize biosimilar versions of insulins used in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. These medicines are currently in early and clinical stages of development. The agreement with Gan & Lee, an insulin supplier headquartered in China, aims at bringing to market biosimilar versions of glargine, lispro and aspart.



Sandoz will be fully responsible for commercializing the medicines in the EU, US, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Gan & Lee will be responsible for manufacturing and development, with support from Sandoz.



