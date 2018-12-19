sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

203,50 Euro		-0,47
-0,23 %
WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 Ticker-Symbol: TN8 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,59
203,57
09:30
201,60
203,58
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC234,88+0,11 %
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC203,50-0,23 %