

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it raised its long-term forecast for commercial airplanes in India as unprecedented domestic passenger traffic and rapidly expanding low-cost carriers drive the need for 2,300 new jets - valued at $320 billion - over the next 20 years.



This year alone, more than 10 million passengers, on average, traveled within India each month, the company said.



According to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook, India's commercial aviation industry has achieved 51 consecutive months of double-digit growth. This growth is matched in other sectors of the country's economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX