

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Wednesday after the Italian government reportedly reached an informal agreement with Brussels over its budget plans and French officials vowed to quickly push tax cuts in order to calm 'Yellow Vest' protestors.



Traders also awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the path for future rate hikes.



The U.S central bank is expected to sound a bit more dovish after raising rates by 25 basis points later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points or 0.28 percent at 4,767 in opening deals after losing 1 percent on Tuesday.



In stock-specific action, drug giant Sanofi advanced 0.8 percent. The company said it would transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective December 31, 2018, after market close.



