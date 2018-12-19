

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) announced an agreement to divest 75.1% of the shares in its subsidiary WirelessCar to the Volkswagen Group. The sales price amounts to 1.1 billion Swedish kronor. The divestment will result in a positive impact on operating income of approximately 1.5 billion kronor and a positive cash flow effect of 1.1 billion kronor.



'This agreement will enable us to fully focus our resources and efforts on connected solutions for commercial vehicles,' said Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO of the Volvo Group.



WirelessCar provides connected vehicle services and solutions to passenger cars. It is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, with offices in USA and China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX