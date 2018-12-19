

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, General Mills Inc. (GIS) reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019.



The company reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2019 organic net sales in a range between flat and up 1 percent, and including the impact of the Blue Buffalo acquisition, net sales to increase 9 to 10 percent in constant currency.



The company continues to expect constant-currency adjusted earnings per share to range between flat and down 3 percent from the base of $3.11 earned in fiscal 2018.



Constant-currency adjusted operating profit is expected to increase 6 to 9 percent from the base of $2.6 billion reported in fiscal 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX