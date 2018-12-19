sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,02 Euro		+0,33
+1,01 %
WKN: 853862 ISIN: US3703341046 Ticker-Symbol: GRM 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,392
33,666
13:58
33,35
33,70
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC
GENERAL MILLS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MILLS INC33,02+1,01 %