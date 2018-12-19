

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $235.8 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $198.8 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.3 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $858.9 million from $803.0 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $235.3 Mln. vs. $196.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $858.9 Mln vs. $803.0 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX