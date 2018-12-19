

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group and Daimler AG said that they are planning the next steps for their joint mobility company, following approval by the responsible competition authorities. The basis for this is the approval of the US competition authorities, which was received on December 18, 2018. All antitrust authorities involved have given approval for the new joint venture, which is owned in equal parts by the BMW Group and Daimler AG.



The companies said that they received final approval to merge their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow, paving the way for the creation of a European giant to challenge the likes of Uber.



On urban journey, customers will move through a seamlessly connected and sustainable ecosystem that combines CarSharing, Ride-Hailing, Parking, Charging and Multimodality from a single source and is available with just a few taps, Daimler said.



Now that the approval of the competition authorities has been received, the goal is to close this transaction by January 31, 2019, the companies said.



Once this major transaction closes, the new mobility company will present next steps in the first quarter of 2019, in conjunction with the BMW Group and Daimler AG.



