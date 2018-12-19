

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's producer price inflation eased in November, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in November after a 3.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 3.1 percent climb.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and manufacturing registered producer price growth of 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



Within manufacturing, the biggest increase of 16.1 percent was in the prices in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.



Mining and quarrying prices rose 1.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the producer prices fell by 0.5 percent following a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent fall in November.



