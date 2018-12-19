

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose in November, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Year-on-year, industrial production grew 4.7 percent in November, which was faster than the 4.2 percent increase economists had expected.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell by 3.6 percent in November. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent fall.



Excluding the seasonal factors, industrial production rose 5.5 percent annually and grew 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing production rose by 4.2 percent in November, on a year-on-year basis. Compared to the previous month, factory output fell 4.2 percent.



Construction output in November rose 17.1 percent year-on-year and grew by 0.3 percent from the previous month.



