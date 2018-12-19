

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Eli Lilly is currently up by 3.8 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in over a month.



The initial jump by Eli Lilly came after the pharmaceutical giant forecast better than expected earnings and revenues for 2019 and announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.



Eli Lilly said it expected adjusted earnings for 2019 of $5.90 to $6 per share on revenues of $25.3 billion to $25.8 billion compared to analyst estimates for earnings of $5.82 per share on revenues of $24.8 billion.



