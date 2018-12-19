

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain firmly positive in late-day trading on Wednesday.



General Mills is currently up by 5 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in well over six years.



The early rebound by General Mills came after the packaged food giant reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings, although its revenues for the quarter came in below expectations.



