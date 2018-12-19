sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

237,66 Euro		+3,04
+1,30 %
WKN: 883563 ISIN: US7766961061 Ticker-Symbol: ROP 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
235,97
238,43
19.12.
234,38
239,35
19.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC237,66+1,30 %
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC176,20-0,90 %