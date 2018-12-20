

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) said that it has been awarded a significant Engineering, Procurement support and Construction management services contract by Neste for the expansion of their renewable products refinery in Singapore.



The project will increase the overall Neste Singapore Refinery renewable products production by up to 1.3 million tons per year and includes TechnipFMC's steam reforming technology.



The production process is based on Neste's proprietary NEXBTL state-of-the-art technology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX