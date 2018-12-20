

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that Susanne Schaffert, currently President, Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer Novartis Oncology. She will report to Vas Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Novartis, and will join the Executive Committee on January 1, 2019. Liz Barrett will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Novartis Oncology effective December 31, 2018.



Susanne Schaffert joined Novartis more than 20 years ago and has spent the last six years in the Oncology business in leadership roles, including Region Head, Novartis Oncology Europe, where she led that organization through 5 years of sustained growth (excluding Glivec which lost exclusivity during this period).



