

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As per a filing by Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) with the SEC, Brett Icahn, son of activist investor Carl Icahn, carried out purchases in the previous month of more than 1 million company shares, in the open market, at a price starting from $20.00. Including the 712,835 shares beneficially owned by Brett Icahn, Carl Icahn now owns a stake of 9.89% in Newell Brands.



The company's filing constitutes amendment No. 4 to the Schedule 13D with respect to shares effected during the past sixty days by any of the Reporting Persons. According to amendment, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of, in the aggregate, 41,832,250 shares. Of such shares, 41,119,415 shares were purchased by the Reporting Persons, other than Brett Icahn. Of the remaining 712,835 Shares, 462,835 of such shares are beneficially owned by Brett Icahn directly, and 250,000 of such shares are beneficially owned by a charitable foundation controlled by Brett Icahn.



As per the amendment, Brett Icahn may be considered to have formed a 'group' with the other Reporting Persons within the meaning of the Act by virtue of Brett Icahn being a party to the Nomination Agreement.



