

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wegmans Food Markets Inc., a supermarket chain, is recalling fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower due to potential contamination with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).



The recalled products include:



-- Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000 -- Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000 -- Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000 -- Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000



The 4 products subjected to recall have the use-by dates of 12/11/18 through 12/22/18, and were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts. These products were sold between 12/7/18 and 12/18/18.



Wegmans was notified about the possible E.coli contamination by Ohio-based Produce Packaging, Inc. which supplied the cauliflower products.



No illnesses have been reported.



